Grant Surprise Lands at Central Child Development Center

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Several Rock Hill School District teachers received a treat ahead of Halloween when the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation made rounds at different schools this past Thursday fulfilling wishes of teachers.

The Foundation granted nearly $60,000 and CN2 was there to capture one of the surprises at the Central Child Development Center.

Executive Director Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation Megan Paat said, “It gives so much depth to what they are learning… it’s something tangible. Anytime you can incorporate different senses it will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

About $3,000 will be going to a Garden Project that will teach students about farming and where their food comes from.