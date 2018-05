YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill High School and Nation Ford High students have already held their graduation ceremonies at Winthrop’s Coliseum. Behind every graduate there are parents – and especially grandparents. One particular grandmother has helped a whole group of seniors, seeing those students make it to graduation day. CN2’s Indira Eskieva meeting this true graduation hero.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Rock Hill School District Teacher is a Finalist for the S.C. Teacher of the Year

Here's more from the Rock Hill School District about today's...