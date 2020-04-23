Governor McMaster Leads First Meeting On AccelerateSC Designed To Boost South Carolina Economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has developed an organization to help South Carolinians get back up economically, but in a safe manner.

He announced the plan, called AccelerateSC on Monday during a press conference.

AccelerateSC serves as the coordinated COVID-19 advisory team to consider and recommend economic revitalization plans for South Carolina.

The organization involves small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals and local government officials.

The economic revitalization plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

These components will employ maximum communication, collaboration and cooperation among themselves and those assisting to effectively identify issues, solutions, and assets necessary for a phased revitalization path for South Carolina’s economy, guided by healthcare and medical data.

The governor will designate a state agency to coordinate each of the revitalization components; other identified state agencies will assist.

The accelerateSC participants will make immediate, intermediate and long-term recommendations to the governor for revitalizing and expanding South Carolina’s economy, while protecting the health of South Carolina citizens.

For more information, visit accelerateSC.

As far as a rep in our area, Keith Mackey serves as the vice president of purchasing at Schaeffler Group, a worldwide automotive and industrial manufacturer with its North American headquarters in Fort Mill.

You can watch accelerateSC’s first meeting and learn more about the initiative in this video.