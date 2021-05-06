Governor McMaster Expected to Sign “Gallo Bill”- Would Bring E & J Gallo Winery Center To Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Senator Mike Fanning says this E and J Gallo Winery is now coming to Chester County.

The comes after the House passed the third and final vote of Senate Bill 619 or better known as the “Gallo Bill”.

This bill that Governor McMaster plans to sign within the week, would make changes to current alcohol laws – one of the changes will be allowing wine tasting rooms across South Carolina, a major reason Fanning says Gallo Winery would come to the rural area.

California based, E and J Gallo Winery is set to bring 500 jobs and wants to invest $400 million dollars into the County by bringing its East Coast Operations Headquarters and Operations Center to Fort Lawn on 640 acres. Fanning says that’s almost 10 times the amount of acreage of its Modesto, California headquarters.

Senator Fanning says “For the first time in many generations, a major international economic player and a world-wide-brand has chosen to locate in a small, rural county”.

Fanning says this will be Gallo’s only presence east of the Mississippi.