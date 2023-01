COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS): The Inauguration of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is our top story on this Wednesday. Lucas McFadden, Renee O’Neil and Zane Cina bringing you team coverage from the State House for the swearing-in ceremony.

Here’s a link to the entire event courtesy our friends with SC ETV:

https://youtu.be/GD8V_9L-WaI