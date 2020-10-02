Gov. McMaster Gives Restaurants Statewide Green Light To Operate At 100 Percent Capacity

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster is giving restaurants statewide the green light to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Per his latest executive order, this lifting of limitations is effective immediately.

Other restaurant safety guidelines, including the required use of face coverings for patrons and staff, remain in place for the time being.

Additionally, the governor’s “last call order,” which doesn’t allow the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11:00 p.m., will remain in place until further notice.

“South Carolina is open for business” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate and targeted one aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

Other safety measures that are strongly encouraged, but are no longer required include the following: