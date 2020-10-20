Gov. McMaster Visits Rock Hill To Talk Cares Act Funds For Minority Small Businesses, Nonprofits Impacted By Coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster stopped by Rock Hill on Monday to talk about CARES Act funds that are being distributed to help those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster says the state of South Carolina is open for business. And now he, along with other state officials, local leaders and area organizations, are working to get small businesses back up and running in the midst of the current pandemic.

The governor announced the launch of the SC Cares Act funds for minority, small business and nonprofit relief grant programs.

Together, the programs amount to $65 million in funding. McMaster gave the announcement at Rock Hill’s Center for the Arts, which lost over $225,000 in funds due to the Coronavirus.

“This is a beautiful South Carolina city and we want to get to wear it out because we know there were people for other grants and loans that somehow didn’t get the message, did not hear about it in time,” McMaster said. “So, we want to be sure, we are going to have another one of these in another part of the state. We want to be sure everybody knows to apply.”

“I and many others are eager to complete the application and receive those funds to help keep the arts alive in our community,” Debra Heintz, executive director of Arts Council of York County, said. “We look forward to the day when we can reopen to the public and bring our audiences back together to enjoy the arts, but in the meantime, we are grateful for these funds to help us weather this difficult time.”

Several other business owners also came out during the announcement.

They shared their personal stories on COVID-19’s impact and their plans to apply for the grants.

If you are a small business, minority, small business or nonprofit, the deadline to apply for the grants is November 1st. Visit accelerate.sc.gov for eligibility requirements and how to apply for CARES Act funding.

The governor’s accelerateSC division also offers resources to help those in need.