Gov. McMaster Directs Deployment of National Guard Troops to Southern Border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 News) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is directing the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops he says to help secure the U.S. Southern border in Texas amid the ongoing national security crisis following the end of Title 42.

“At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, ” says Governor McMaster. “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

The governor’s office says the announcement follows a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a May 22nd border security briefing attended by Governor McMaster and eight other governors.

Governor McMaster says the mission remains in the planning phase, and exact details, including the number of troops, will be finalized in the coming weeks with the goal of deployment by July 1.