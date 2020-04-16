Gov. Henry McMaster Reopens Access To Boat Ramps, Believes State Will Peak In Early May

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster says the end is in sight when it comes to Coronavirus and that the South Carolina state government will not shut down.

He believes the state could see a peak in early May and hopes to have the economy moving along by end of June.



The governor says he doesn’t see a need to postpone June primary elections and encourages folks to vote absentee.

McMaster is reopening access to boat ramps statewide, calling this executive order a small step, but an important one. He believes people need to be able to recreate and fish, but still maintain social distancing.

He also thanks hospitals for reducing elective surgeries, which has opened up beds for COVID-19 patients.

The governor is planning to announce a program next week called, “Accelerate South Carolina”. He’s going to work with a group to put together the best practices to get South Carolina running again. He says it’s an effort to restore the economy in a measured and careful way.

McMaster adds $48 million from the Cares Act will go to schools in the state. More than $1 billion will go to the state to cover losses due to the virus.

“It’s too early to celebrate, but we will get out of this, and it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” McMaster said.



Dr. Linda Bell with SC DHEC…

DHEC reports there are 276 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 3,931. The agency also reports 2 additional deaths, bringing the total number to 109.

There are two new cases in Lancaster County and 12 in York County. No new cases reported today in Chester County.

SC DHEC says African Americans represent 41 percent of COVID-19 cases and 56 percent of deaths in South Carolina. Officials say that’s due to health issues and lack of access to care as well. The agency is exploring new ways to reach high risk groups.