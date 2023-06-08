Gov. Henry McMaster appoints new Clerk of Court for York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued executive orders on Thursday, June 8th to appoint new Clerks of Court for York County and Greenville County.

Angela Bryant, who is the current York County Chief Deputy Clerk of Court, has been appointed to serve as the York County Clerk of Court. This comes after the retirement of David Hamilton, effective July 7th, 2023.

Hamilton has served in the position for more than 20 years and was named the South Carolina Clerk of Court of the Year in 2018.

According to state law, in the event of a vacancy in the office of a county clerk of court, the governor is authorized to appoint a suitable person, who shall be an elector of the county, to serve as clerk of court.