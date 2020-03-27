Goodwill Temporarily Closes Stores Across Carolinas, Ask Residents To Hold Onto Donations

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Goodwill has decided to close stores and donation centers across South Carolina and North Carolina amid Coronavirus pandemic.

The store is not taking donations and asks folks not to leave trash at Goodwill locations. Trash can be placed at local waste or recycling facilities.

Store leaders tell us disposing trash costs money and they need that to support Goodwill’s mission at this time.

“As people in our community are losing their jobs by thousands, our services are needed now more than ever,” Samantha Story with Public Relations said.

Story is asking people to hold onto their items until Goodwill can reopen after April 17th.