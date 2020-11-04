Good Folks of York Co. Virtual Luncheon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Good Folks of York County is gearing up for its annual luncheon in December. This year it will be virtual but the goal is the same, with a need greater than every before.

Leaders with Good Folks of York County say it began in 1991 by local business leaders to address community needs by hosting an annual holiday luncheon.

To date the group has raised more than 1.4 million dollars in grants that have been given to 43 non-profits in the community.

This year leaders have announced the recipients. Those non-profits are Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation, Back the Pack Program, The Haven Men’s Shelter, and Hope Inc.

Because the 2020 luncheon is virtual, it will air on CN2 Today at 12 PM on December 2nd, 2020 and on WRHI at 12:30, also on December 2nd.

In the video above, Board Chair Lora Holladay explains the importance of this year during a pandemic and how viewers can get involved.

