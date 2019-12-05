Good Folks Luncheon

Good Folks of York County hosting their 2019 Christmas event.

Leaders from around the community coming together to support and raise money for the organization’s recipient agencies. This year they are Miracle Park Rock Hill and the Adult Enrichment Center.

Last year Good Folks helped The Pathways Community Center. This year they said they wanted to help the most vulnerable of neighbors feel included in the community.

They believe it’s important to bring local leaders together to make an impact on the community especially right before the holidays.

Good Folks hopes to raise 18-thousand dollars for the Adult Enrichment Center for a new roof and 100,000 dollars for Miracle Park which consists of a playground and sports field for people of all abilities.

They say it’s so important to bring the community together to support local causes.