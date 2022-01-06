Gold Hill Road & I-77 Bridge Closure (January 15 – 17, 2022)

YORK, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is closing the bridge on Gold Hill Road Bridge crossing over I-77 in York County from January 15 to January 17, 2022.

Below is the full press release:

Closure and detour of the Gold Hill Road (SC 460) bridge over I-77 in York County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be closing the bridge on Gold Hill Road (SC460) over I-77 in York County temporarily for interchange improvements.

The interstate ramps at Gold Hill Road will remain open. This closure is scheduled to begin Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, at 12:00 am and the bridge will reopen by 5:00 am Monday, January 17, 2022.

The detour route will utilize Highway 21 Bypass N (US 21) and Highway 160 W (SC 160). The net detour length is approximately 3.15 miles.