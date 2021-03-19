Gold Hill Middle School was named the “Coolest School in the Palmetto State”

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 NEWS)- Tega Cay Police Department sponsoring its annual “polar plunge” event- a state fundraiser through law enforcement to rise money for Special Olympics.

Those who took part had the chance to raise donations for Special Olympics by taking the plunge or even taking part in an ice bucket challenge. Among those, Gold Hill Middle school in Fort Mill raised the most money.

School leaders say they were able to raise more than 12 thousands dollars. Those with South Carolina Special Olympics taking the time to recognize Gold Hill Middle with a trophy on this Friday.

While receiving their trophy, 2 of the special education classes came out to celebrate.