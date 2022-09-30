Gold Bows Show Community Support for Families Battling Childhood Cancer

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been 10 years since one Fort Mill mom won the South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Though her crown has been retired, her platform is still going strong.

Dana Boutwell, the 2012 Queen chose Cookies For Kids Cancer as her cause, and used gold bows to help raise money and awareness.

Carrying her platform as she won the 2016 Mrs. South Carolina International she continued to fundraise as did the community. Ten years later, the effort has raised more than $180,000 and includes 43 neighborhoods around the tri county

Boutwell said, “I can’t believe nearly $200,000 has been raised for research. I feel that it is like a huge hug and reminder that we are all supporting them and cheering them on while finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

Boutwell says with all the fundraising efforts in the community beyond the bows, more than $300,000 has been raised.

