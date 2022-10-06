Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen who was Killed on Highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway.

15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom as a loving and loyal sister and having an appetite for life and for love.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil reports from Lancaster as one business where Cindy’s mother works is rallying around the teen’s family after they lost so much.

Lancaster Motor Company has created a Go Fund Me Page, you can find the link here: gofundme.com/f/one-of-lancaster-motor-cos-own-needs-your-help?member=22360245&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Below is a statement from Cindy’s mom:

“Cindy Leah Burns was a 15 year old student at Buford High School. She was struck by an 18 wheeler on September 28 while attempting to cross highway 9. She was a open minded teenager with an appetite for life and for love. She was a loving and loyal sister. She had interests in painting, being creative, adventurous, cheerleading, go Karting and racing. She was always pursuing new hobbies and learning new skills. She recently started learning French, and she loved it. She had a taste for adrenaline, pushing the lines, and testing her limits. Cindy became my most trusted friend. We had our struggles and we were growing from them, learning from them. She taught me how to parent a teenager in today’s world. The sudden loss of Cindy is unspeakable, words cannot express the feeling of painful numbness. It makes you really value moments, memories and priorities, because none of us are promised tomorrow. I hope more parents really instill the importance of basic safety. Paying attention, looking both ways, and putting the phones down!! I hope we all take just a moment longer with loved ones. The details I have thus far reflects a tragic accident that has put a halt on two lives. Our family had been thinking and praying for the truck driver. We realize he is most likely stuck in a whirlwind of what if’s and replays. I couldn’t imagine the pain he must be feeling after this and what kind of tole it may take on his life. The outpouring of love has somehow slightly lightened the weight of sorrow to make it bearable. The support from our community has made it possible for our family to focus on togetherness and process this tragic loss. From local vendors such as Flavor Factory and Seagulls Grill to Ray’s Flowers and Lancaster Funeral Home, we cannot thank you all enough for being there. One special group of people surpassed any level of kindness and selflessness we could have even imagine. From the moment I received the call until now, this group has maintained contact and support for myself along with my family. My coworkers, my 2nd home, Lancaster Motors Company. I have no words for what my employer has done and is continuing to do for my family. Knowing I didn’t have to worry about anything other than grieving and planning this was truly a blessing I know not every family has.

Our hearts have a massive hole that will forever be there. But our family is amazed but not shocked at the amount of people’s lives our Cindy touched. She was a very special soul and I live in such a generous and supportive community.

If I could leave you with one thing it is to enjoy the people you love while you have them. Make memories, spend time together, and be kind. Cindy lived a life like this; full of happiness.”