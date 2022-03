LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – New $200 formal dresses from New York City, which will typically retail above $500, are on sale to benefit the Women’s Enrichment Center in Lancaster and other non-profits.

Glitz and Glam Cocktail & Formal Dresses

Saturday, March 12th

8 AM – 2 PM

Bradley Building at USC – Lancaster

476 Hubbard Dr. Lancaster SC 29720

$200 per dress

