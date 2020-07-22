Glioblastoma Awareness Day – Anna’s Story

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Wednesday, July 22nd is Gliblastoma Awareness Day.

Gliblastoma is a highly aggressive brain cancer.

Anna of Indian Land was diagnosed with the disease in April 2009. She passed away after battling for 19 months in November 2010.

Her parents, Glen and Becky Asher have made it their mission to raise awareness of the cancer and to push for funding.

In the video above they share Anna’s story and how others can get involved in fighting for a cure.

For more information about Glioblastoma and other types of brain tumors visit

www.braintumor.org.