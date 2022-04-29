Gist Road Triple Homicide 2nd Arrest – 16 Y/O Female

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department has identified a second person in connection with in the triple homicide that occurred Tuesday April 16th, 2022 on the Gist Road in Rock Hill.

Criminal Investigators have identified the driver of the car as a 16 y/o female. She is facing murder charges. Officers say she drove the victims to Gist Road. Authorities say because the female is being charged as a juvenile her name and photo will not be released. She is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 16 y/o female is the second person to be charged in connection with this triple homicide. The first being 17 y/o Ahmik Coleman of Rock Hill. Authorities say Coleman shot the two teenage victims. They have been identified as 16 y/o Kam’ran Brevard of Rock Hill, and 17 y/o Evanta Hart of Rock Hill.

A third teen, 16 y/o OMarian Small of Lake Wylie, was seated in the driver’s seat of the parked car was killed.

A backseat passenger in the vehicle exited the parked car and fled the scene.

________________________________________________________________________

RHPD Press Release 4/29/2022: Gist Road Homicide April 26, 2022.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify a 16-year-old female who drove the 17- and 16-year-old males to Gist Road during the night of the incident.

On the evening of April 28, 2022, the 16-year-old female was located and taken into custody. Detectives charged the female, as a juvenile, with Murder and transported her to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Due to the fact, the female was charged as a juvenile her name and photo will not be released.

_______________________________________________________________________

RHPD Press Release: Gist Road Homicide April 26, 2022.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has uncovered details regarding the Homicide from April 26, 2022.

It was found that around 10:09 p.m., three males were seated in a vehicle parked on Gist Road. While they were sitting in the vehicle, two other males, 17 and 16 years of age, approached on foot and began firing guns into the vehicle.

A 16-year-old who was seated in the driver’s seat was fatally struck. Ahmik Coleman, 17 of Rock Hill, was seated in the front passenger seat and returned fire striking the two shooters on the roadway. A backseat passenger in the vehicle exited fleeing the scene.

Coleman exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but immediately returned firing his weapon again fatally striking the two males who were down on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls about the shooting. The 17- and 16-year-olds who approached on foot were both pronounced deceased as well as the 16-year-old who was seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Coleman was transported to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Detectives were able to establish this chain of events and issued two Murder warrants for Coleman charging him as an adult.

In the evening of April 27, 2022, Coleman was brought to the Law Center and taken into custody for his warrants. Coleman will a have Bond Hearing on April 28, 2022 in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.