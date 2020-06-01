Girls on the Run Tri-County SC Awards 4th Annual Alumni College Scholarships

TRI-COUNTY (CN2 NEWS) Girls on the Run Tri-County South Carolina announcing its most recent Alumni College Scholarship Awards. $3,000 was awarded to this year’d two recipients. Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an activity-based, youth development program that inspires 3rd through 8th grade girls to find their limitless potential and pursue their dreams.

GOTR’s latest scholarship recipient is Blakely Hardin, from Lancaster County. Hardin participated in GOTR at Indian Land Elementary School. She’s graduating from Indian Land High School and will attend the University of South Carolina Honors College to double-major in Political Science and Economics as well as minoring in Law and Society. Hardin will attend U.S.C. as a Top Scholar.

GOTR’s latest scholarship was also awarded to Hannah Self, from York County. Self joined GOTR at Crowder’s Creek Elementary School. She will be attending Clemson University with an intended major in Communication and a minor in Nonprofit Leadership. Self is a type 1 diabetic and she is dedicated to serving the diabetic community. Self hopes to pursue a career in this field.

GOTR leaders have said, “Both girls are active in their community and exemplify the core values of Girls on the Run.”

The Girls on the Run organization has more than 220 councils across the United States and has served more than 1 million girls since 1996. Girls on the Run Tri-County SC is in its 17th year, and serving more than 1400 girls a year in York, Chester & Lancaster Counties.

For more information on Girls on the Run Tri-County SC visit www.gotrtricountysc.org.