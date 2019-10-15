Get Out & Vote: Rock Hill Elections today

Residents in Rock Hill will head to the polls tomorrow – Tuesday, October 15th
Ward 1
Derrick Lindsay
Antonio Mickel
Ward 2
Keith Dyer
Kathy Pender (I)
Ward 3
Kevin Sutton (I)
Ward 1 – Sandra Oborokumo has decided not to seek re-election – so a newcomer will have a seat on city council.
The candidates are Derrick L Lindsay and Antonio Mickel.
Ward 2 – Incumbent Kathy Pender will face challenger Keith Dyer and City Council Ward 3 incumbent Kevin Sutton does not face any challengers this year.
Tuesday, October 15th
7 AM – 7 PM
Must Live in the Ward on the Ballot to Vote
City Council Wards 1, 2 & 3
Photo ID
www.SCVotes.org
There will be 21 polling locations throughout the city.
The polls will be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.
You must be a registered voter in the city of rock hill and live in the ward on the ballot in order to vote.
Again those are City Council Wards 1 – 2 and 3.
Make sure to check your voter registration information at sc-votes-dot-org and to bring your photo ID with you to your polling location in order to vote.