Get Out & Vote: Rock Hill Elections today

Residents in Rock Hill will head to the polls tomorrow – Tuesday, October 15th

Ward 1

Derrick Lindsay

Antonio Mickel

Ward 2

Keith Dyer

Kathy Pender (I)

Ward 3

Kevin Sutton (I)

Ward 1 – Sandra Oborokumo has decided not to seek re-election – so a newcomer will have a seat on city council.

The candidates are Derrick L Lindsay and Antonio Mickel.

Ward 2 – Incumbent Kathy Pender will face challenger Keith Dyer and City Council Ward 3 incumbent Kevin Sutton does not face any challengers this year.

Tuesday, October 15th

7 AM – 7 PM

Must Live in the Ward on the Ballot to Vote

City Council Wards 1, 2 & 3

Photo ID

www.SCVotes.org

There will be 21 polling locations throughout the city.

The polls will be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.

You must be a registered voter in the city of rock hill and live in the ward on the ballot in order to vote.

Again those are City Council Wards 1 – 2 and 3.

Make sure to check your voter registration information at sc-votes-dot-org and to bring your photo ID with you to your polling location in order to vote.