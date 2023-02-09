Get back at your Ex this Valentine’s Season with a little help from some furry friends.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you have a special someone that broke your heart?

Well the Friends of York County Animal Shelter is here to help this Valentine’s season thanks to their furry friends.

With a donation to the shelter volunteers will write the name of an ex in one of their litter pans and give it to the cats to do their business. For $5 they will write the name in the pan with others who have donated, and for $10 they will dedicate a whole pan to a name and even give photo proof after the deed is done.

The event will take place from now until Valentine’s Day. You can send your donations through their Venmo at @friendsYCAS, Paypal at treasurer@fycas.org, or you can mail or drop off the money to the shelter directly, at 713 Justice Blvd, York, SC 29745.