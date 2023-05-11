“Gavin’s Law” – Sexual Extortion bill passes, heads to SC Governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A bill that would make Sexual Extortion a crime in South Carolina passed the Senate on Thursday and will eventually land on Governor Henry McMaster’s desk in the weeks to come to be signed into law.

According to SC Senator Wes Climer, the bill passed the Senate today. Climer offered an amendment to the bill to name it Gavin’s Law, and that also passed today by unanimous consent.

Representatives say it was an emotional day in session when the bill passed as senators embraced Rep. Brandon Guffey with hugs.

The bill was introduced by House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey after his son, Gavin was targeted by sextortion in 2022. Gavin died by suicide in July 2022.

Since then, Rep. Guffey has worked to turn his pain into purpose by proposing a bill to hold criminals of Sexual Extortion accountable.

In Guffey’s proposed bill, school districts will be required to implement a policy to educate and notify students of the provisions of this act which includes adequate notice to students, parents or guardians, the public, and school personnel of the change in law yearly.

FBI officials say Sextortion is increasing among children and teens online as criminals work to extort victims over intimate photos or videos.

Link to Statehouse Senate Session https://www.scstatehouse.gov/video/archives.php