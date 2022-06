ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Longtime and loved former Rock Hill Mayor Betty Jo Rhea will be laid to rest tomorrow.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:30 pm at Laurelwood Cemetery.

for the community to come and honor her.

Rhea was Mayor of Rock Hill for 12 years beginning in 1986 and to this day, still the only woman to hold the seat.

