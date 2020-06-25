Fundraiser, Donation Request Started For Family Who Lost Loved One In Rock Hill House Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. — We told you earlier this week about a house fire on Springdale Road in Rock Hill that left one dead.

That woman who died in the house fire been identified as 89-year-old Margaret Webb Trent, per the York County Coroner.

To help the family who lost a family member and their home, Kate’s Skating Rink in Rock Hill is accepting donations, such as toiletries, clothes, shoes, basic necessities, cash and gift cards.

If you’d like to donate, you can bring your items to the skating center located at 1530 Celanese Road, on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays 5-7 p.m.