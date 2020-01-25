Friends Hold Service for Mom Who Was Shot and Killed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s been one week since police say a mother was shot and killed in Rock Hill. Today, friends gathered at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill to remember Julie Taylor, 48. Police say Julie Taylor’s estranged husband, Christopher Taylor, 47, shot and killed her at her home on Winding Way in Rock Hill.

Friends say the couple was married for more than 20 years and had a 12 year old daughter together.

“I feel bad for not reaching out and calling her more often than I did,” said Julie Taylor’s friend, Cherish Benton, “I wish I could have been there for her, but I had no idea this was going on behind closed doors.”

Benton, who was friends with Julie Taylor for more than 20 years, says she used to take couple trips with the Taylors. Benton never knew that Julie Taylor was suffering.

“Never a harsh word with Julie. She was always positive; always looking at the bright side of things.”

But there was a dark side to Julie Taylor’s bright world that even close friends didn’t learn about until much later.

Benton says she last saw Julie in October, which is when she first learned that Julie Taylor was separating from Christopher Taylor. Benton says her friend tried to protect herself and her daughter from her estranged husband.

“She did change the locks, and she filed for an order of protection. But that’s a piece of paper. That doesn’t mean it’s going to stop someone from coming into your home and killing you like he did.”

This past week, Benton says Julie Taylor’s daughter, who was really close to her mom, had to move to Ohio to live with family members. Now Benton is pushing for new legislation protecting victims of domestic violence.

“What are we doing to get the abusers off the street, and to protect victims? I really would like for there to be some legislation passed. Julie’s Law,” said Benton, “What can we do so that she didn’t die in vain and so that other woman can be more protected?”

A GoFundMe Page was started to help Julie Taylor’s family with expenses. U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman donated the Magnolia Room for her service.