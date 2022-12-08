Friendly Competition in Community Service Lands a Visit from Cocky!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – a rivalry that began in 1896 is still running strong today, and it even has York Road Elementary students feeling cocky.

The students participated in a school wide Clemson VS. Carolina food drive where students competed to get more donations for their favorite team.

Just like in this year’s Palmetto Bowl, The Carolina Gamecocks donations got the win over the Clemson Tiger’s, which earned students a visit from Cocky South Carolina’s mascot.

For the win Cocky gave the whole school a pep rally to remember.

While the food drive didn’t play out on the football field, competition was still fierce as everyone wanted to see their favorite team win.

York Road Elementary Principal Crystal Guyton said, “Not just the kids, but parents would come for lunch, teachers would come in. I know I went to the grocery store several times after counting the items and thought we’ve got to win, but Clemson didn’t win. But we’re happy because the competition was fun to raise a lot for the community.”

Most of the donations are being sent to the Harvest Food Bank in Rock Hill, and school leaders say they hope the friendly competition taught students that community service can be fun.