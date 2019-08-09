Friday’s Edition of CN2 Today!

CN2 TODAY: Friday, August 9th we bring you News of the Day including tragic news of a former South Pointe Stallion killed in a car crash. The Stallions plan to dedicate the season to Savion White. Also Renee O’Neil checks out a new video arcade bar, visits the York County Library that’s giving out school supplies and she talks about your health! Check it all out right here!

