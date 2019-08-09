Friday’s Edition of CN2 Today!

CN2 TODAY: Friday, August 9th we bring you News of the Day including tragic news of a former South Pointe Stallion killed in a car crash. The Stallions plan to dedicate the season to Savion White. Also Renee O’Neil checks out a new video arcade bar, visits the York County Library that’s giving out school supplies and she talks about your health! Check it all out right here!
Top Story
No More Hemp: Attorney General Says Hemp Flower Must Go
A warning tonight from South Carolina's Attorney General. Stores across York County have just one more day to keep hemp flower on their shelves....