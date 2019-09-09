Friday Night Football Highlights

Northwestern Lost to Dorman, 14 – 41

York Defeated Indian Land 28 – 8

Fort Mill Defeated Lancaster 24 – 14

Catawba Ridge Lost to Charlotte Latin 7 -27

Great Falls Defeated Lewisville 32 to 26 in overtime

Legion Collegiate Lost to Metrolina Christian 12 – 38

Buford beat Dixie 48 – 0.

Andrew Jackson beat Blacksburg 39 -0

Clover Defeated South Point (NC) 34- 7

This was Coach Lane’s 100th Career coaching victory, the Blue Eagles returned the opening kick for a touchdown and never looked back!