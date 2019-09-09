Northwestern Lost to Dorman, 14 – 41
York Defeated Indian Land 28 – 8
Fort Mill Defeated Lancaster 24 – 14
Catawba Ridge Lost to Charlotte Latin 7 -27
Great Falls Defeated Lewisville 32 to 26 in overtime
Legion Collegiate Lost to Metrolina Christian 12 – 38
Buford beat Dixie 48 – 0.
Andrew Jackson beat Blacksburg 39 -0
Clover Defeated South Point (NC) 34- 7
This was Coach Lane’s 100th Career coaching victory, the Blue Eagles returned the opening kick for a touchdown and never looked back!
Friday Night Football Highlights
Northwestern Lost to Dorman, 14 – 41