Free Meals for All Students Will Continue in Chester County for 2022-23 School Year

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For two years, during the COVID pandemic, thanks to a USDA federal wavier, school meals were free for all students, regardless of the family’s income.

That wavier ended this summer so many schools are having to go back to the free and reduced meal prices for those who qualify.

Chester County schools however, say it will continue to offer free meals to all students, no questions or application needed – because more than 80 percent of its students qualify.

This is thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision program. The district has been taking part in it for the past 5 years.

Shana Catoe, Director of Student Nutrition Services for the Chester County School District says its her mission to make sure more than 4 thousand students have nutritional food.

She and her team working hard inside of the Chester High School Cafeteria on Tuesday prepping for the upcoming school year- which begins on Monday, August 15th.

Catoe says when they saw the need years back for students to have free lunches that’s when they applied for the Community Eligibility Provision program.

This allows all students enrolled in the district to eat free breakfast and lunch at no charge and again, families will not have to fill out meal applications.

We did reach out to other schools in our area. Rock Hill Schools say it has 6 schools that qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision program, the other schools in the district are offering the free and reduced meal prices to those who qualify.

Fort Mill and Lancaster Schools also reminding parents families can apply for those free and reduced prices.

To learn more and if you need to complete an application for your child, just visit your school district’s website.