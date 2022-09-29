Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday.

In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old at Foxwood Apartments in Kershaw this past Sunday, September 25, 2022. Ms. Coleman lived in Lancaster.

During the calls for service to Foxwood Sunday morning first at 12:51 and later at 7:05, deputies and investigators found damage from apparent gunfire to two air conditioning units facing Country Club Road, damage to a window leading into the room of the apartment where the victim was found, and damage to the exterior and interior wall of the same room near where the victim was lying on the couch. They also recovered ballistic evidence believed to be related to the shooting.

Investigators also talked with multiple witnesses who heard the shots and also heard an automobile with a distinctive sound driving away from the area of Foxwood Apartments into the Town of Kershaw.

Investigators also watched hours of video surveillance from multiple sources throughout the Town of Kershaw and saw what they believe to be the car the shooters were in. From video surveillance, the car drove by Foxwood headed west just before the shooting and about two minutes later drove back by Foxwood headed east toward town. Gunfire was observed coming from the car during the second pass. Video surveillance also tracked the car up Matson Street, onto Wheat Street, and then east onto East 4th Street which is near Day Street.

Investigators identified the car as a Nissan Altima registered to a female who lives at a house on Day Street. Investigators conducted surveillance on the Day Street house and saw the car in the yard. Later, investigators surveilled the car moving on the highway and heard the distinctive sound of its exhaust described by witnesses.

Investigators researched the house on Day Street, the house next door to it, and the mobile home across the street and identified people associated with those addresses and the Nissan. Early Wednesday morning, September 28, officers from multiple agencies executed search warrants on the two houses and the mobile home on Day Street. The Nissan was seized and towed from the location and was processed for evidence. Three handguns were located in one of the houses, and a fourth handgun was located in the other house. All were seized.

Multiple people were at the houses and the mobile home, and two were taken into custody. One is Antonyio Gary Johnson, age 20, of Camden. Johnson was arrested and will be charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. His photograph is attached. The other is a 15-year-old male juvenile. Complaints charging him with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime are being filed with the Lancaster County Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), and he was transported to the DJJ detention center in Columbia.

Two other 16-year-old male juveniles were implicated in the shooting. One was located in Camden late Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody. The other, with a parent, turned himself in Wednesday night. Both will be charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime through DJJ. They were transported to the DJJ detention center in Columbia.

All three juveniles will appear before a Family Court judge later, and the judge will determine whether the juveniles remain in custody. The Sixth Circuit Solicitor will determine whether to seek transfer of the juveniles’ charges to the Court of General Sessions for prosecution as adults.

The investigation will continue including the forensic analysis of evidence recovered in the case.

“Investigators from multiple agencies have worked around the clock on this case since early Sunday morning,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Citizens and businesses also provided valuable information and access to video surveillance footage which allowed us to identify the car used and ultimately the shooters. Every agency, every citizen, and every business we asked for help cooperated with us. This cooperation allowed us to break this case quickly and get four dangerous young men off the street. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Ms. Coleman’s family and friends. The death of this young lady is a senseless tragedy which should have never occurred, but it is also a crime. Our hope now is that the judicial system will mete out proper punishment for these four young men for taking the life of this completely innocent victim.”

Agencies which participated in this investigation are

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division – Special Victims Unit

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division – Field Investigations Unit

Homeland Security Investigations

Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Lancaster County Coroner’s Office

Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services.

A photograph of Ms. Coleman is attached.