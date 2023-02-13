Founders gives back millions to members

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Founders Federal Credit Union made a big announcement during a Super Bowl LVII Commercial – they were giving back a massive $20 Million to their members on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Super Loyalty Bonus Dividend was credited to Loyalty Select account holders’ accounts, and was based on the dividends earned and interest paid by them in 2022.



President and CEO Bruce Brumfield highlighted the credit union’s successful

2022 as the reason this year’s bonus was considerably higher than in past years.

“Founders appreciates our members in substantial ways that truly give back to

them and help them achieve their financial goals,” Brumfield said.

He added, “We chose to announce this exceptional Super Loyalty Bonus Dividend

during Super Bowl LVII because it was worthy of some extra fanfare. We wanted to

reach as many of our members as possible and we wanted to create excitement

for them as well. We couldn’t do this without our members and their loyalty to us.”

“Plus, we knew it would be an excellent marketing message to any non Founders

members in the audience. I mean if you aren’t banking with Founders, we just

gave you 20 million reasons to change that.”

Brumfield was also quick to offer his appreciation for Founders’ employees and

their Board of Directors, “Our employees do what is right for our members each

and every day and our Board of Directors is constantly looking for ways we can

improve member service and be a better place to bank.

to members in the form of bonus dividends to $100 million since 1995.