Founders Friday Night Flashback

9/11 Charlotte Stair Climb: Fort Mill Resident Honors Fallen Officers, Firefighters For 8 Years
Never forget. Janet Davis of Fort Mill wants future generations to know what happened 18 years ago on September 11th. To keep the memory...
CN2 Newscast 9/13/19
8 students arrested after fight breaks out at South Pointe High School, Stop the Violence Rally held to address gun violence in Chester County...
Eight Students Arrested After South Pointe High School Fight, Police Say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Eight students were arrested after a fight broke out at South Pointe High School, says the Rock Hill Police...
CN2 Newscast 9/10/19
Victim Services Groups Awarded Millions in Grants
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Victim services groups around the state have been awarded more than 42-million dollars in grants. South Carolina Attorney General Alan...