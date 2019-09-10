91 F
Rock Hill, US
Monday, September 16, 2019

Couldn’t make it to the Friday night game?

Don’t sweat it, you can catch great highlights with CN2 Sports reporter Morgan Cox as she takes a look back at the best plays from the CN2 Sports and High School Football crews. Friday Night Flashback is made possible by Founders Federal Credit Union.

Founders Friday Night Flashback

High School Football Game of the Week

9/11 Charlotte Stair Climb: Fort Mill Resident Honors Fallen Officers, Firefighters For 8 Years

Never forget. Janet Davis of Fort Mill wants future generations to know what happened 18 years ago on September 11th. To keep the memory...
CN2 Newscast 9/13/19

8 students arrested after fight breaks out at South Pointe High School, Stop the Violence Rally held to address gun violence in Chester County...
Eight Students Arrested After South Pointe High School Fight, Police Say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Eight students were arrested after a fight broke out at South Pointe High School, says the Rock Hill Police...
CN2 Newscast 9/10/19

Who's ready for some Tri-County news? Watch our newscast Monday through Friday at 6 PM on Comporium Cable Channel 102. That's five nights a...
Victim Services Groups Awarded Millions in Grants

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Victim services groups around the state have been awarded more than 42-million dollars in grants. South Carolina Attorney General Alan...
