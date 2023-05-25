Foundation for Fort Mill Schools makes largest financial contribution ever with more than $87,000

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this last day of school, The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools is making it’s biggest financial contribution ever to the Fort Mill School District.

The non-profit tasked with raising funds to support the district, handing over a check for more than $87,000 to the district’s superintendent.

Foundation officials say the funds already have a purpose, going towards buying 186 Chromebook laptops that will be distributed evenly to each of the districts six middle schools. Leaders say this will give students without a device at home a way to complete online assignments outside of the school building.

District leaders add these Chromebooks will be available for students to check out at the beginning of next school year.

