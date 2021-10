FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come experience Fort Mill History Museum’s Lanterns & Legends Tours beginning Thursday, October 7th.

On the tours, you will get a chance to learn about Fort Mill’s history and listen to some stories that may give you a little scare this Halloween season!

Tickets are $16 per person at FMHM.org or Build Your Own Tour with 15-20 people. For more info on a BYO tour, contact Christia at christia@FMHM.org.