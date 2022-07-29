Fort Mill Woman “Enjoying the Ride” Living with Rare Disability

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – July is National Disability Pride Month.

The month is to remember the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act which happened in July 1990.

Around 61 million Americans are disabled.

“Each day is an adventure”, says Susie Weston.

If you get the chance to meet 70 year old Susie Weston of Fort Mill, she’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

“God is not done with me yet”, says Susie.

Susie doesn’t let the obstacles of life get her down. Instead, she wakes up each morning, although some may be harder than others, grateful for another day.

“I know where it can go, but we aren’t going to go there. But I’ve seen over the last 10 years, a major progression”, says Susie.

Susie says when she was just a child, she knew something was off, but wasn’t exactly sure what it was.

As life went on, Susie had a wonderful ride with many interesting careers. But it took 16 years to be diagnosed with a condition that has now left her mostly in a wheelchair.

It is called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

CMT is rare and there is no cure, but with the help of Susie’s husband John.

Susie does just about anything she wants to do, traveling to many Fort Mill locations in her wheelchair.

Although she doesn’t know what the future holds, she wants anyone who may see her out to be kind because we all have something going on whether it can be seen or its invisible.

“It takes a very strong person to be disabled, and we are out, we are out and about, we are experiencing life, God gives us beauty all around and we have to take what we can get” says Susie.

Susie Weston and her husband, John, who is a veteran, have been Patriot Guard Riders, who attend funerals of the members of the U.S. Military.

She actually just turned 70 on Tuesday, July 26th which was National Disability Independence Day.

More on National Disability Pride Month – https://www.americanbar.org/groups/diversity/resources/celebrating-heritage-months/disability-pride-month/