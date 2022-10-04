Fort Mill Welcomes Banks Athletic Park

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The long wait is over in Fort Mill for its newest park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this Tuesday morning near banks road to officially open the Banks Athletic Park which is right near the Waterside at the Catawba neighborhood.

The park features 2 baseball fields, 2 softball fields, a basket ball court, a playground with a picnic area as well as restrooms, a concession stand, and a 2 story scoring tower to keep the games fair.

The park has already seen two unofficial games played, and that has town officials excited for the use it is sure to get in the coming years.

The Mayor says the idea for the park was born in 2014 when Leroy Springs and Company announced that after 2020 they would no longer operate the 40 year old rec complex on Tom Hall Street that included 3 of the Towns ball-fields. Leaders say they were given as much time as it needed to find a new park before ending the town’s lease on the historic complex.

Since then Fort Mill officials have worked to bring this new recreational complex to the community. Lennar Homes also helped out by donating 25 acres to be used as the foundation of the park.