Fort Mill Traffic Collision

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) At 5:55 PM February 14, officers of the Fort Mill Police Department were sent to Pleasant Road at Whitley Road, responding to a vehicle/pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered that a fourteen 14-year-old male was struck by the vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

Emergency services responded, and the victim was flown from the scene to Carolina’s Medical Center for treatment. Right now, there is no information about his condition.

An investigation is still underway, and no charges have been bought forth at this time.

Updated: February 14, 2020