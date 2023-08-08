Fort Mill Town Manager’s last day Friday

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – David “Davy” Broom has been with the Town of Fort Mill for 23 years. He was named Town Manager in the Fall of 2018. Previously he had been the Public Works Director. The Village of Marvin in North Carolina posting he will be coming their way to lead the pubic works department. https://marvinnc.gov/Government/Public-Works

The Town of Fort Mill confirming his last day with the city will be Friday, August 11th. Currently there are two Assistant Town Managers in Fort Mill. Chris Pettit and a newly hired Assistant, Eric Davis (started July 6th). Chris Pettit has been named the interim Town Manager.

A Facebook Post from May 2020 reads, “David Broom is the Town Manager and is responsible for the management and oversight of all Town Departments which include 220 full-time and part-time employees. Mr. Broom drafts and submits the annual budget to Council each year for approval. He provides budget and financial oversight for the Town’s General Fund, Enterprise Fund and annual Capital Fund. The Manager also serves on numerous boards and commissions of the town.”