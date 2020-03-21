Fort Mill Town Council Makes Changes to Public Meetings

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) As of March 20, 2020, in order to keep the public and officials safe during the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Fort Mill Town Council signed an emergency ordinance this week changing a few procedural items for the Town’s public meetings.

To assist with social distancing, the emergency ordinance will allow Fort Mill Town Council members, as well as other appointed board and commission members, to call into public meetings via teleconferencing options instead of being required to attend in person. Also, the new ordinance has temporarily removed the public comment section of Town Council meetings, though community members can still submit their comments via email or mail and they will be read aloud during the meeting. For email comments, please send to the Town Clerk at vburgess@fortmillsc.gov. To mail your comments, please send to the attention of the Town Clerk at 200 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

The Town is continuing to monitor the situation and is staying updated on information released by agencies such as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Please refer to both agencies for real-time information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the disease, including this CDC website explaining how the virus spreads and the best ways to protect yourself: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

Please keep an eye on the Town’s website (www.fortmillsc.gov) and social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for further information.