Fort Mill Teen Purchases Items For Community Cafe To Give Families In Need Hot Meals For Thanksgiving

FORT MILL, S.C. — Thanksgiving is a time where family and friends come together, to bond and enjoy a traditional hot meal.

But that’s not the case for everyone as some families struggle to get by each day.

The Community Cafe working hard to give families in need a good holiday meal through Thanksgiving bags.

“We’re very excited to be receiving a donation from a high schooler in Fort Mill who saw what we were doing and took it upon himself to go out and get donations,” said Kristi Krathwohl, food truck manager for Community Cafe. “We’re trying to reach our community. Everyone’s had a hard year especially with COVID.”

Hudson Ramsden of Fort Mill purchased items at Publix and Harris Teeter and filled 70 bags with all the Thanksgiving classics.

“We have stuffing, corn muffin mix, this one had three. Then we have cake mix, potatoes, and then we have beans, gravy and frosting, corn, cranberry and then yams,” Ramsden said.

And all of this, out of the goodness of his heart.

“Sometimes, I feel like I don’t do enough to help other people and I feel like I’ll feel really happy on Thanksgiving knowing that I helped a lot of people not be hungry and have the same kind of feast that i usually have,” he said.

Ramsden spent $1,200 on the ingredients with $300 leftover, a check he and his family presented to the Community Cafe at Sisk Memorial to purchase turkeys.

“There has been so many who have stepped up, jumped in,” Krathwohl said. “We have teams working full time, buying, delivering, picking up, donating the whole thing, but to have Hudson, a young high schooler stand up and say you know what, I want to do this, it’s huge. It just it gives me chills. It really does. I think it’s great.”

Ramsden, his family and their friends together donated different amounts.

The bags are expected to feed at least 60 families this Thanksgiving.

The Community Cafe delivers fresh meals to families across the Tri-County each week.