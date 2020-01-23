Fort Mill Schools District Hosts Hall Of Fame Induction For Class Of 2019

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Schools District is holding a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2019.

These are individuals who graduated from the district or made great impacts in education over the years.

They may have shared an inspiring vision for students, made notable contributions to the district or contributed to the community as a result of their education in Fort Mill schools.

“I am so excited. This is just so thrilling and I am just so warmed by the fact that so many of my friends and classmates and family are here. its just a big celebration for us,” said Charlotte Adkins, a former teacher of many years.

“Thank you for your support for doing this. This is a great honor for folks. To my personal family, thank you, my school family, thank you for your support and let’s just continue as momma said, go and do a kindness to another person. Just go be kind to one another and that’s what it’s all about,” said the daughter of Sue and Bob Jones.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid takes us to the induction ceremony where she talks with some of the honorees.