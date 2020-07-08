Fort Mill Schools Announces Budget Worth Just Over $164 Million For Upcoming School Year

FORT MILL, S.C. — In early June, Fort Mill Schools released it’s General Fund Budget for the upcoming school year.

The district school board held a meeting to allow the public to provide feedback.

Highlights of the budget include the opening of two new elementary schools, additional Special Education assistants, service credit for employees, new teachers to accommodate growth and additional bus drivers.

Following the public hearing, the board voted to approve the 2020–2021 budget in the amount of $164,398,724.

In addition to the General Fund Budget approval, the board also approved: