Fort Mill School District recognized as top district in South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District has again been recognized by Niche as the top district in South Carolina and among the top 2% of districts nationwide.

Niche determines rankings using a variety of factors including data from the Department of Education.

Niche also recognized the district for:

  • Best Place to Teach in Charlotte Area
  • Best Place to Teach in York County
  • Best School District in Charlotte Area
  • Best School District in York County
  • District with the Best Teachers in Charlotte Area
  • District with the Best Teachers in York County

 

