Fort Mill School District recognized as top district in South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District has again been recognized by Niche as the top district in South Carolina and among the top 2% of districts nationwide.
Niche determines rankings using a variety of factors including data from the Department of Education.
Niche also recognized the district for:
- Best Place to Teach in Charlotte Area
- Best Place to Teach in York County
- Best School District in Charlotte Area
- Best School District in York County
- District with the Best Teachers in Charlotte Area
- District with the Best Teachers in York County