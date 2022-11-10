Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in.

In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.

The fifth place spot was Connie Cullen bringing in just more than 7,900 votes.

Brandi Jansen and incumbent Celia McCarter within just around 10 votes of each other. Rachele Julian getting 6,365 votes. The final three coming in with much less votes.

For those curious, The breakdown of those 12 candidates can be seen below.