Fort Mill Rotary Gives Free Books to First Graders

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill first grade students getting a special treat and surprise. Josh the Otter of the Fort Mill Rotary Club swam to all the elementary schools in the area this week to drop off books, coloring books and stickers – the books are for all 1st graders in the district.

After the pandemic stopped the club from hosting its annual literacy picnic where they give away books to kids, this was the next best option to make sure all children were given the same opportunity.

Fort Mill Elementary School Principal Jad Griffin is happy that his students get the excited to learn to read at a young age. He especially loves that the book has a water safety theme.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about the FM Rotary Club and all it does for our community. https://rotaryfortmill.org/