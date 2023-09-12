Fort Mill Police respond to local middle school for a possible overdose

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill Police Department telling CN2 on Monday, September 11th, officers assisted Fire and EMS when it came to a possible overdose at Pleasant Knoll Middle School.

According to officials, police responded to assist Fire and EMS at the school in regard to a 13-year-old student possibly overdosing on an unknown substance.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, this is all the information that is being presented to CN2 by authorities.

The school district did send a letter to parents explaining there was a medical emergency on campus that “required EMS to respond to our campus. This situation did not pose any danger to our students or staff at any time and did not require any changes to our school day”.

The letter went on to say they wanted to make parents aware in case students mentioned it, but the letter home did not have any specifics about the incident. No word on the students condition at this time.

