Fort Mill Police Put Out Safety Advisory to Public

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill Police say a sexual assault incident occurred at a home located in the Fort Mill Townhomes which is on Drane Circle.

Police say the assault happened on Saturday, January 30th at 12:50 PM.

Police say the suspect, who was unknown to the victim knocked on her door announcing he had somehow received, and was in possession of her w-2 tax forms.

Police say the victim opened the door and the suspect forced his way into her apartment, presented a weapon and threatened her if she did not comply with his demands.

Police say the victim was able to get away after the assault and ran on foot for help.

Below is the official release from police and description of the suspect.

At that time, officers responded to the scene, made contact with the female victim, and began an investigation into the incident. As of this date, information has been obtained, and confirmed, that justifies the issuance of a safety advisory to the public.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, is described as a dark-complected black male, approximately 5 feet-six inches tall, medium build, and possibly in the late twenties to early thirties age range. He was wearing a hunting-patterned camouflage jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, black work boots, and a dark colored medical face mask with white or light colored ear loops.

The suspect, gained entry into the victim’s residence by knocking on her front door, and announcing that he had somehow received, and was in possession of, her W-2 tax forms. As the victim opened her door, the suspect forcibly entered her apartment, displayed a weapon, and threatened her with physical harm if she did not comply with his demands. At the first opportunity, following the assault, the victim fled from her residence on foot, and requested assistance from someone that she located nearby. During that same time, the suspect apparently fled from the area as well.