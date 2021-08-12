Fort Mill Playhouse Summer Camps Perform

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was an exciting summer for the Fort Mill Playhouse as they were able to get kids back on their stage.

Several camps were offered this summer including this Beginner Performance Camp for rising 1st through 5th graders. They performed “A Golden Trip to Neverland” – learning everything from their lines to costumes and more.

A 2nd Actors Camp was also offered for older performers in grades 5 through 12.

Additionally there was an Improv Camp this summer to help kids explore their creativity – last years summer camps were cancelled due to Covid, as was the entire last season.

Organizers say it was wonderful to have performers on stage again and a crowd in the audience.

The Fort Mill Playhouse is planning to return to the stage for the 2021 season with a first show “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is set to kick off at the very end of this month.

Click here to learn more: https://fortmillplayhouse.org/